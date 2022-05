From lobster rolls to scallop kabobs, the New Jersey Seafood Festival will satisfy all of your seafood cravings. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this savory-filled fest is set to run from May 20 to May 22 in downtown Belmar, New Jersey. Known for its beach and boardwalk, you can enjoy ocean views while sampling the varieties of seafood that will be offered. Here’s what you should know if you plan on attending the New Jersey Seafood Festival.

