Roane County, TN

An Investigation is Underway in Roane County after Two Dead Bodies Found in Home

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Roane County are investigating after deputies find two people dead. Officials have...

Anderson County Commissioners Approve Changes at the Anderson County Animal Shelter After Allegations of Abuse by the Shelter’s Director

Cameras and more oversight will be added to the Anderson County Animal Shelter following allegations of abuse by the shelter’s director, Brian Porter. County commission approved the changes which include a veterinarian to oversee euthanasia’s at the shelter. Porter is accused of inhumane euthanasia’s and performing them unnecessarily.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
KARM Dragon Boat Festival

TAKE THE PLUNGE TODAY – help raise funds to feed, shelter and provide life changing programs!. The KARM Dragon Boat Festival is the ultimate unifying team sport for 21 of your co-workers or closest friends. Each team sits two-by-two in a 40-foot long boat to see who can be this year’s champion.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The City of Knoxville Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair on Saturday

More than 11 million people came to Knoxville to experience the hospitality of East Tennessee and cultures from around the world at the 1982 World’s Fair. Today, Knoxville still draws visitors with history, music, food, culture and festivals that reflect many of the countries represented here years ago. The 40th year celebration kicks off with international food and festival partners, technology and entertainment offerings, history walks with Jack Neely, representation from Knoxville’s Maker Community, and a variety of family-fun activities. The Children’s Festival of Reading on Saturday will be a special addition to the festivities.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee, Virginia To Meet in 2023 Football Opener in Nashville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee returns to Music City as the Volunteers will square off against Virginia to open the 2023 college football season on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Nissan Stadium, the two programs and the Nashville Sports Council announced Monday. Tennessee was originally scheduled to begin the season against...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Baseball Preview: #1 Vols Conclude Home Regular Season with Belmont

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Top-ranked Tennessee concludes its home regular season schedule on Tuesday facing Belmont at 6 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols are looking for their 13th midweek victory of the season on Tuesday. A win would mark the second-highest total in a single season since 2001.
KNOXVILLE, TN

