An Investigation is Underway in Roane County after Two Dead Bodies Found in Home

More than 11 million people came to Knoxville to experience the hospitality of East Tennessee and cultures from around the world at the 1982 World’s Fair. Today, Knoxville still draws visitors with history, music, food, culture and festivals that reflect many of the countries represented here years ago. The 40th year celebration kicks off with international food and festival partners, technology and entertainment offerings, history walks with Jack Neely, representation from Knoxville’s Maker Community, and a variety of family-fun activities. The Children’s Festival of Reading on Saturday will be a special addition to the festivities.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO