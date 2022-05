LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate Michigan State’s new hockey coach Adam Nightingale will be paid $470,000 per year on a rollover five year contract. His pay is approximately 30 per cent more than what his predecessor, Danton Cole, was paid. In addition, Nightingale gets MSU tickets to other sports, a car, a country club membership and he also gets $365,000 per year to pay two assistant coaches and an operations director. He has not announced the appointment of any other staff members.

LANSING, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO