It's just as painful for us to report on a car that America won't be getting as it is for you to read about it, but the BMW M3 Touring is just too special to ignore. With BMW M providing an in-depth look at its journey from the concept phase to production and beyond, we are truly enthralled. Most recently, BMW M's engineers showed us all the unique touches that the first-ever production BMW M3 wagon is getting to handle the power from its S58 3.0-liter turbocharged motor, and now it's time to see if all those hardware upgrades have been effective. So strap in, and let's take a lap of the Nurburgring with BMW M test driver Frank Weishar.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO