The Florida Panthers’ struggles on the power play in Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night were evident. The Lightning won the second-round NHL playoff series game, 4-1, and three of their four goals came on the power play. Tampa Bay was 3-for-6 on the power play through the night and killed three of Florida’s power plays. Corey Perry, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton converted on the penalty.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO