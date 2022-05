A critical understanding of the water crisis of Lake Urmia is the driver in this paper for a basin-wide investigation of its Meteorological (Met) droughts and Groundwater (GW) droughts. The challenge is to formulate a data-driven modelling strategy capable of discerning anthropogenic impacts and resilience patterns through using 21-years of monthly data records. The strategy includes: (i) transforming recorded timeseries into Met/GW indices; (ii) extracting their drought duration and severity; and (iii) deriving return periods of the maximum drought event through the copula method. The novelty of our strategy emerges from deriving return periods for Met and GW droughts and discerning anthropogenic impacts on GW droughts. The results comprise return periods for Met/GW droughts and their basin-wide spatial distributions, which are delineated into four zones. The information content of the results is statistically significant; and our interpretations hint at the basin resilience is already undermined, as evidenced by (i) subsidence problems and (ii) altering aquifers' interconnectivity with watercourses. These underpin the need for a planning system yet to emerge for mitigating impacts and rectifying their undue damages. The results discern that aquifer depletions stem from mismanagement but not from Met droughts. Already, migration from the basin area is detectable.

