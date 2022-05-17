ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Coogan reveals he was left 'spitting blood' after being overlooked by producers for a role in an ITV drama because of his comic creation Alan Partridge

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Steve Coogan was left 'spitting blood' after being overlooked for a lead role by producers because of his comic creation Alan Partridge.

The 56-year-old was hoping to land his next big role in an ITV drama until he found out that the creators couldn't separate him from his comedy character.

The actor claimed that award winning director and screenwriter Charles Sturridge 'wanted me to play the lead' in Scapegoat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIN2G_0fgxN8Uh00
Gutted: Steve Coogan, 56, was left 'spitting blood' after being overlooked for a lead role by producers because of his comic creation Alan Partridge (pictured in character in 2021)

Steve said: ‘Charles Sturridge wanted me to play the lead. They [producers] said "We just don’t want him because of who we think he is. It just seems wrong. He’s Alan Partridge”.

'I was so angry — I was spitting blood.’

In the end, the role went to The Americans actor Matthew Rhys, 47, who played an Englishman who met his double, a French aristocrat, while visiting France and was forced into swapping lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LAy8_0fgxN8Uh00
Replaced: The role went to The Americans actor Matthew Rhys, 47, who played an Englishman who met his double while visiting France and was forced into swapping lives, (pictured in Scapegoats)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRJjt_0fgxN8Uh00
Missed out: The actor was hoping to land his next big role in an ITV drama until he found out that the creators couldn't separate him from his comedy character (pictured in 2021)

Recently, Steve revealed he feels more confident playing his alter ego Alan than he does himself.

The comedian has played the media personality on and off for the past three decades and said the role is like 'seeing an old relative.'

Steve has starred in films alongside Dame Judi Dench in Philomena and Ben Stiller in Night at the Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIRN5_0fgxN8Uh00
'Spitting blood': The actor claimed that award winning director and screenwriter Charles Sturridge 'wanted me to play the lead' in Scapegoat (pictured in 2013) 

'I've gone off and done other things but I've always come back to Alan,' he told ITV's Caroline Whitmore.

'It's a bit like Pinocchio when he loses his strings. I almost feel like Alan is a different person and I just wind him up and off he goes.

'I like playing him but I also like leaving him alone for a while. It's like an old friend or relative, you like to see them but you don't want to live with them'.

Steve has currently been touring the UK and Ireland as Alan in his show Stratagem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXmu1_0fgxN8Uh00
Moved on: Recently Steve revealed he feels more confident playing his alter ego Alan than he does himself as he tours the UK and Ireland in his show Stratagem

