With over 20 million autonomous public road miles under its belt, Waymo announced Wednesday plans to begin service at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Right now, the Waymo Driver is providing full autonomous rides in two locations—Phoenix’s East Valley and San Francisco. The company is preparing to scale further. In the coming weeks, Waymo will begin rider-only trips —with no human driver behind the wheel— with our employees in Downtown Phoenix. Additionally, the Waymo Driver is beginning to drive at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, one of the 10 busiest airports in the world, with an autonomous specialist present.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO