Lathrop, MO

Subject of Lathrop Standoff Formally Charged

northwestmoinfo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURG, MO – The subject of a standoff with law enforcement on Saturday in rural Lathrop has been formally charged with four felonies. Thirty-nine year old Lathrop resident James Merritt Larson, Jr. faces charges of first degree domestic assault; first degree kidnapping;...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

