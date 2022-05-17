ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Student-athlete describes controversial traffic stop involving lacrosse team in Georgia

By Daryl Matthews
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHPXG_0fgxKKBD00

(WGHP) — Delaware State University student-athlete Hannah McMasters said the day her teammates were pulled over on their bus coming from a lacrosse game in Florida is one she will never forget.

McMasters is a former student-athlete of Northern Guilford High School and graduated before heading to Delaware State University.

Lacrosse team traffic stop: Delaware AG calls for federal investigation

McMasters wasn’t on the bus physically because of a broken leg. But she got live updates and details as it was happening.

The stop happened in Liberty County Georgia. Deputies pulled over the bus because the driver was in the left lane.

“It made me angry. It made me sad for my teammates that they had to go through this. It made me feel like we’re just a number in the USA that is racially profiled,” McMasters said.

In the deputy worn camera footage, you can see deputies finding an unmarked package of one the teammates that was given to her by a family member.

In the video, you can hear the deputy telling the owner of the box he will open it if she doesn’t know what was in it. The package was later found out to be a dictionary from the teammate’s aunt.

“He claimed that it was some type of narcotic. He opened it, and it was a dictionary. Just because it’s in a white box doesn’t really mean it’s narcotics,” McMasters said.

The sheriff’s Office of Liberty County released a statement and the body-worn camera footage showing the details of the search.

The president of the university, Tony Allen, announced they will file a complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice nearly a month after the traffic stop.

The university said the search left the student-athletes humiliated and accused officials of “misconduct and racially profiling.”

“Being African American in the U.S. today is hard,” McMasters said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Dover, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profiling#Delaware State University#Wghp#Delaware Ag#The Sheriff#Office Of Liberty County
WAVY News 10

Andy Griffith Show actress passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy