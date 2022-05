On Saturday the Steamship Authority ferry Woods Hole crashed into a dock that belongs to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times Monday the incident happened in “thick fog” however the cause remains part of an ongoing investigation. Details of the incident were slow to emerge and the damage the vessel caused to the WHOI dock remains unclear. In a text message to The Times Saturday afternoon, Driscoll acknowledged the Woods Hole “allided with the WHOI dock” earlier that morning “while docking.” Driscoll went on to write that the Woods Hole “was not damaged but had to wait for a USCG inspection before services could resume.”

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO