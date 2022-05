(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Dispatch advised a deputy that a complainant wanted to speak with them concerning the theft of a bicycle at a store on North Sandusky Street in Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. The deputy spoke with the complainant by phone. The complainant said that while he was shopping in the store, two males stole his bicycle that was parked outside. The male wanted the incident reported. A picture of the bike was emailed to the deputy and will be attached to this report.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO