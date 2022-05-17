ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressional Corner with Sean Patrick Maloney

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican consumers are unhappy about rising costs. In today’s...

Congressional Corner with Sianay Chase Clifford

It’s time to meet another Democratic candidate for Congress in Vermont. In today’s Congressional Corner, Sianay Chase Clifford speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded on May 5.
VERMONT STATE
Douglas to chair Nolan Senate campaign

A former Vermont governor and Republican leader will chair Christina Nolan’s campaign for Vermont’s open U.S. Senate seat. Nolan announced Wednesday that former Vermont Governor Jim Douglas will chair her campaign. Douglas, who served as Vermont’s 80th governor from 2003 until 2011, said he is excited to join...
VERMONT STATE
Latest Congressional maps in New York set off political dominoes

Following the release Monday of New York’s proposed new congressional district maps drawn by a court-ordered special master, Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney says he will file to run in the newly drawn 17th district, which includes Rockland, Westchester and Putnam Counties and a part of Dutchess County. Maloney has held what was the 18th district since 2013. He is also in charge of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s midterm election efforts.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
New bridge idea panned by Vermont governor

A group in northern New York wants a new bridge built between New York and Vermont. But Vermont’s governor is not enthusiastic about the idea. A group called Bridge the Gap, frustrated by the time and cost of ferries to cross Lake Champlain, is mounting a nascent local campaign to assess the feasibility of building a bridge between Plattsburgh, New York and Grand Isle, Vermont. Asked about the effort during his weekly briefing, Republican Governor Phil Scott called it a want and not a need.
VERMONT STATE
State
New York State
5/17/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Hochul to propose closing loopholes in NY's gun laws

Correction: The original version of this story described an AR-15 as an automatic rifle. It is semi-automatic. New York Governor Kathy Hochul plans to introduce gun control legislation Tuesday, three days after a shooter in Buffalo killed 10 people in a grocery store and injured three others. Hochul had scheduled...
BUFFALO, NY
Sean Patrick Maloney
Capital Region mayors want cities to remain in same Congressional district

Ahead of Friday’s deadline, the Democratic mayors of five Capital Region cities are urging the court-appointed special master to keep their communities together in New York’s new 20th Congressional District. A proposed electoral map released Monday would separate Amsterdam and Saratoga Springs from Albany, Schenectady and Troy. At...
ALBANY, NY
NY Health Commissioner Bassett: COVID-19 'doesn't get tired'

New York City has joined most of upstate New York in reporting its COVID-19 alert status as high, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and some local health authorities recommending masks in public indoor spaces. Capitol Correspondent Karen DeWitt spoke with State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett, who expects new variants of the omicron version of the virus to be circulating for some time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to seek fourth term

Republican Vermont Governor Phil Scott says he will seek a fourth two-year term. Scott made the announcement in a campaign email Monday morning and posted the news to social media. In his message, Scott says there is still much more work to do, and says his priority won’t be campaigning.
VERMONT STATE
High turnout for school board, budget votes in NY

New Yorkers voted Tuesday for public school budgets and board of education candidates in a year when national issues divided local communities. According to the New York State School Boards Association, 99 percent of district budgets were approved, including a handful that overrode the tax cap. In Saratoga Springs, three...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Vermont invests in Burlington brownfield cleanup

Vermont is investing $6 million in brownfield funding to clean up a former industrial site in Burlington. Governor Phil Scott announced the funding for cleanup and redevelopment at 453 Pine Street on Wednesday. In 2013 it was one of the first sites enrolled in the state’s Brownfield Economic Revitalization Alliance...
BURLINGTON, VT
Climate change and clean energy with Dan Delurey 5/5/22

Here to answer your climate change questions we have expert Dan Delurey, Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law School. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Call with your question. 800-348-2551, or email VoxPop@wamc.org. Dan Delurey has over 25 years of experience, including as an executive with utilities and clean...
VERMONT STATE

