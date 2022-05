The appearance of Eige Sober-Adler’s body in a field behind a hotel in suburban Northern Virginia remained a horrifying mystery for 35 years. In 1987, the 37-year-old woman from Kensington, Maryland, was murdered in a parking lot near the Dulles Toll Road on Centreville Road in Herndon, where she had abandoned her car for reasons unknown. Construction workers found her nude and beaten body behind a Days Inn, according to a report in The Washington Post. An autopsy determined her cause of death was a skull fracture and cerebral hemorrhage caused by an unknown object.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO