Dubuque Experimental Aircraft Association Guest Speaker

It was a an absolute blast at the first Bike Night of the year with McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson. If you missed out on the occasion, no worries, we have 3 other bike nights you can attend; June 16th, July 21st, & August 18th. Each Bike Night brings your chance to qualify for that brand new 2022 Harley Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight XL1200X- valued at over $12,000. And at the August Bike Night someone drives away with it! We're also giving you a chance to qualify each bike night to win our other big prize 2 $500 gift cards to Crow's nest Tattoo. Everyone who registered to win walked away with awesome door prizes from McGrath Dubuque Harley; like, koozies, shot glasses, and key chains. Nights like these are always win-win. You get to hang out with some of the coolest bikers around, sign up for awesome prizes, and enjoy live music and good food and drink. Check out what ya missed in the pictures below and make sure to join us at the next bike night June 16th!

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO