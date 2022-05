The New York Yankees continued to show they are the best team in baseball on Monday night, defeating the Baltimore Orioles 6-2, their eighth win in their last 10 games. New York is now No. 2 in the league in OPS and No. 1 in team ERA, and it will send a hot pitcher to the bump on Tuesday in Jameson Taillon. He will duel with Orioles starter Spenser Watkins (0-1, 5.19 ERA).

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO