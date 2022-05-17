Bill 257 Looks to Increase the Cost Of Living Allowance

Amid the talk about tax changes set to cut the middle-income rate to 30%, a shortage of workers and incomes not keeping up with the cost of living, one common threat shines through. It’s the cost of childcare, which, according to new calculations, imposes an effective tax as high as 70% on a second-earner wanting to work a fourth or fifth day a week. The example in this chart is for a family on average male and female wages with two children under five, whose mother is considering working an extra day. Such a mother with two children needing childcare would lose 32%...

HOUSING ・ 6 DAYS AGO