My first real experience with crossbows was about 10 years ago, when I was on a turkey hunt in Florida. I got the opportunity to go on a hog hunt, but I didn’t have anything to hunt with besides my shotgun and turkey loads, and those weren’t exactly recommended. I was offered a crossbow to borrow, so I took it. To a vertical bowhunter, it turned out to be essentially like gun hunting, but without the loud boom. Would I have enjoyed the hunt a bit more if I would have had my compound? Maybe. But I took the opportunity I was given and was happy to have killed a hog and filled my freezer.

