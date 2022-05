A Northeast Texas man has been arrested for Criminal Mischief of more than $2500 but less than $30,000 after he drove his vehicle into an in-ground pool in DeKalb. Witnesses say the man, identified as Erik Scott Shirley of New Boston was driving erratically and screaming out of the truck window before entering the home’s backyard and speeding up, ending up submerged in the pool. The homeowner then held him at gunpoint until law enforcement could take him into custody.

NEW BOSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO