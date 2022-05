The federal agency authorized the therapy as a standalone treatment via a revised EUA in July of last year. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved baricitinib (Olumiant) for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). The new indication follows the original Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which was granted in November 2020 for baricitinib in combination with remdesivir in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO