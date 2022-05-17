ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Mountain Line expansion efforts limited by space

KULR8
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. - The most recent...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Montana Tech's Becca Richtman Named Regional Track Athlete of the Year

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Montana Tech's Becca Richtman was named the Regional Track Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association. Richtman, a senior from Elburn, Illinois, scored 40 points at the Frontier Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships with individual titles in the steeplechase, 5000 meters and 10,000 meters, a runner-up individual effort in the 800 meters and was part of the runner-up 4×400 relay. She is ranked among the top-10 seasonal performers in everything from the 1500 to the 10,000 meters: 1500 (No. 8), steeplechase (No. 2), 5000 meters (No. 2) and 10,000 meters (No. 10).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KULR8

Missing man last seen the morning of May 12 found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 62-year-old man last contacted the morning of May 12. According to the advisory, Mark Vincent Hurst is diabetic, has stage four colon cancer and has a colostomy bag. He was last contacted just before 9:00 am Thursday, May 12 in the Michael Road area of Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Local
Montana Traffic
Missoula, MT
Traffic
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy