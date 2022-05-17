Mountain Line expansion efforts limited by space

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Montana Tech's Becca Richtman was named the Regional Track Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association. Richtman, a senior from Elburn, Illinois, scored 40 points at the Frontier Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships with individual titles in the steeplechase, 5000 meters and 10,000 meters, a runner-up individual effort in the 800 meters and was part of the runner-up 4×400 relay. She is ranked among the top-10 seasonal performers in everything from the 1500 to the 10,000 meters: 1500 (No. 8), steeplechase (No. 2), 5000 meters (No. 2) and 10,000 meters (No. 10).

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO