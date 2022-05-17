ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Housewives Of Orange County star Dr. Jen Armstrong files for legal separation from husband Ryne Holliday after eight years and three children together

Real Housewives Of Orange County star Dr. Jen Armstrong - who joined the cast last season - has filed for legal separation from husband Ryne Holiday after eight years of marriage and three children together.

The 42-year-old reality star filed legal documents last week in Southern California according to a Tuesday report from TMZ.

She and Ryne share three children together: ten-year-old twins and a nine-year-old son.

Moving on: Real Housewives Of Orange County star Dr. Jen Armstrong - who joined the cast last season - has filed for legal separation from husband Ryne Holiday after eight years of marriage and three children together

Dr. Jen listed 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason behind the split and is also asking for legal and physical custody of the kids with Ryne receiving visitation.

She owns a successful medical and cosmetic dermatologic care center - simply named Jennifer Armstrong MD - in Newport Beach, California.

Dr. Jen joined the cast of the highly-popular Bravo series in the recent season 16 which aired from December 2021 to April 2022 and was in a guest role the previous season.

Moving on: Dr. Jen (seen in New York in March) listed 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason behind the split and is also asking for legal and physical custody of the kids with Ryne receiving visitation

Her rocky relationship with Ryne played out on RHOC as she said she had reached the breaking point with him and wanted a divorce in an episode which aired in February.

The show newcomer told Heather Dubrow, 52, in the limo over to a luncheon at Shannon Beador's house about how Ryne stormed off after she tried to talk to him about their relationship. When Jen first got into the car, Heather told her she looked awesome.

'Thank God for make-up and Botox,' said Jen. 'I almost cancelled.'

Former flames: Dr. Jen and Ryne are seen dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween 

Heather asked her if she wanted to talk about it.

'Ryne packed his bags and left last night,' said Jen. 'Then he came back at 11 a.m this morning.'

Dr. Jen said in a confessional that Ryne left the house after then came back and screamed at her and then walked out again.'

I feel completely alone right now,' Jen said.

Breaking point: Her rocky relationship with Ryne played out on RHOC as she said she had reached the breaking point with him and wanted a divorce in an episode which aired in February
Getting emotional: The show newcomer told Heather Dubrow, 52, in the limo over to a luncheon at Shannon Beador's house about how Ryne stormed off after she tried to talk to him about their relationship
Divorce declaration: 'Yes,' said Jen. 'I don't want to do this ever again. I really don't like this. I don't want to feel like this ever again'

Dr. Jen cried in the car and told Heather that 'it's not even hurt, it's like humiliation. It's like he totally humiliates me. I need a divorce.'

'No,' said Heather.

'Yes,' said Jen. 'I don't want to do this ever again. I really don't like this. I don't want to feel like this ever again.'

Ryne is the president of Hawaii Hideaways, also based in Newport Beach, as the company's services include luxury property rentals and specialty vacation planning designed for small businesses.

Interesting: On the recent RHOC reunion which aired back in April, Dr. Jen was asked if her husband actually makes money and insisted that the company was actually very successful 
'It's called Hawaiian hideaways,' Dr. Jen said. 'He rents to pretty high-end celebrities' 

On the recent RHOC reunion which aired back in April, Dr. Jen was asked if her husband actually makes money and insisted that the company was actually very successful.

'It's called Hawaiian hideaways,' Dr. Jen said. 'He rents to pretty high-end celebrities.'

Andy asked her if she was the bigger bread winner.

'It was like that for many years but we're becoming more equalized,' Jen said. 'It was interesting watching the show, it was almost therapeutic. Because it was like holy s*** we've got to change this. This is just way too far and we're both very unhappy.'

Andy commented that it was clear that Ryne does not like being on camera. Heather shared when she spoke to him once about a vacation rental he was so personable and outgoing but when she met him he was a completely different person.

Camera shy: Andy commented that it was clear that Ryne does not like being on camera
Multiple engagements: Andy said to Jen that she revealed she was engaged seven times before Ryne and asked how he was different

'To have the cameras around was just a lot for him,' Heather said.

'It took a while with Shane,' Emily said. 'He didn't want to talk about things on camera.'

'Not Terry,' Heather said. 'Point a camera and that man's happy.'

Andy said to Jen that she revealed she was engaged seven times before Ryne and asked how he was different.

'From the second I saw him, literally, it's so cliche love at first sight, but at the breakfast buffet it was love at first sight,' Jen said.

Feels hopeful: 'I feel hopeful,' Jen said. 'It's actually peace and some laughter where you're like 'I want to be in this again'
Ouch: However, it seemed like that hope was quickly dashed as they listed their home for sale back in March before taking it off of the market and renting it out for $20K per month 

Jen said their relationship kind of came to a head.

'He moved out, for a little while and it helped,' Jen said, 'It kind of reset. There was peace in the house. I was with the kids. It was actually really helpful.'

Andy asked her how she felt about her marriage now.

'I feel hopeful,' Jen said. 'It's actually peace and some laughter where you're like 'I want to be in this again.'

However, it seemed like that hope was quickly dashed as they listed their home for sale back in March before taking it off of the market and renting it out for $20K per month.

Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says Eva Marcille And Phaedra Parks Annoyed Her The Least During Filming Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

I loved Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 1. And based on the recently released trailer, I have a feeling I’m going to love season 2. Because of the marital status of the housewives cast for the series, it has officially been named Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. Catchy! The cast includes former Real […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Eva Marcille And Phaedra Parks Annoyed Her The Least During Filming Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Regrets Talking About Sister Kyle Richards On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Is blood thicker than water? That saying is really being put to the test on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (again). The new season already promises tons of drama. And thanks to the trailer, it looks like famous sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton might be on the outs again. In one tense clip, Lisa […] The post Kathy Hilton Regrets Talking About Sister Kyle Richards On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
