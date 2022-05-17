ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Several people injured after 'minor explosion' at nail salon in shopping center

By TIM SWIFT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR MILL, Md. (WBFF) — Seven people were injured late Monday after a "minor explosion" at a strip mall in Windsor Mill, Md., the Baltimore County Fire Department said. Windsor Mill is about 20 minutes from Baltimore. Lt. Travis Francis, a spokesman for the...

