See where visitors pay the most to stay in local Airbnbs

It’s possible in Orlando to spend the same amount of money it takes to rent an apartment for a month on a one-night vacation rental.

As one of the world’s top tourism destinations, Central Florida is home to many high-end short-term vacation rentals. The area’s large, elaborate rentals concentrated in Kissimmee and Four Corners easily can cost more than $1,000 per night, even up to $4,000.

Short-term rentals, easily marketed and rented through popular sites like Airbnb, are becoming increasingly common across the nation. More U.S. properties are becoming short-term rentals, according to Denver-based AirDNA LLC.

The short-term rental industry data firm estimates there were 1.06 million short-term rental listings in the U.S. last year, and forecasts that will grow to 1.22 million this year.

