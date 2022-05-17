ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Welcome back, Ben! Chelsea left back Chilwell enjoys an emotional training ground reunion with team-mates and boss Thomas Tuchel after six months sidelined with an ACL knee injury

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Ben Chilwell could not stop smiling as he made a return to first team training at Chelsea after six months sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Chilwell suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Juventus in November and he had what was seen as season-ending knee surgery at the end of December.

Post surgery he vowed to 'work like a beast' in his rehab and seeing him return to the training pitch gave a lift to his team-mates, who applauded him out of the changing room and took turns to give him a hug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHfET_0fgxDu7i00
Ben Chilwell was smiling and delighted to be back after returning to first team training
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhzRr_0fgxDu7i00
The Chelsea left back got a hug off team-mate Mason Mount after arriving onto the pitch

In videos posted by Chelsea's Twitter account, Chilwell is seen with a toothy grin on his face as Mason Mount, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta and boss Thomas Tuchel all showed their love for the left back.

With a basketball hoop set up at Chelsea's Cobham training base he looked to ease into Tuesday's session with some NBA-style shooting before transferring it back to football.

At one moment in the video he is seen chipping it off the backboard and into the hoop.

Chilwell's absence has been felt by Chelsea, given they were left with only Marcos Alonso as a senior left back.

Chilwell was in fine form for Chelsea before picking up his injury, scoring in his first three Premier League starts of the season in a left wing-back position against Southampton, Brentford and Norwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yel7n_0fgxDu7i00
Manager Thomas Tuchel also hugged Chilwell given he has been out of action for six months
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUy6d_0fgxDu7i00
Videos shared by the club showed the left back undertaking a number of small exercises

His form for Chelsea earned him a recall into the England squad after he was dropped by Gareth Southgate in September - and he scored for the Three Lions in a 5-0 win over Andorra in October.

The left back has spent recent weeks training with some of Chelsea's youth teams before finding enough fitness to reunite with the senior side.

Even with the big smiles that greeted Chilwell's return, it is considered unlikely that he will play any part in the two games remaining of Chelsea's season.

Tuchel's side, who need a point on Thursday against Leicester City to mathematically secure a top four spot, are looking to bounce back against the Foxes having suffered penalty shootout heartache in the FA Cup final last Saturday.

Chelsea will round out the season at home once more with already-relegated Watford the visitors at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRaZA_0fgxDu7i00
 Chilwell had to have what was believed to be season-ending knee surgery in late December
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OoUgO_0fgxDu7i00
 He was forced off in a Champions League game at home against Juventus in November

