Buffalo, NY

Biden calls Buffalo shooting ‘domestic terrorism’

By Cassie Buchman
 5 days ago
(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden spoke in Buffalo, New York, the Tuesday after a white supremacist targeted Black people at a supermarket, leaving 10 dead. Biden decried the act as “domestic terrorism.”. At least 10 people were killed and multiple injured after a white gunman wearing military...

