Hoosick Falls, NY

Former Hoosick Falls PD Chief pleads guilty to official misconduct

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Monday, former Hoosick Falls Police Chief Robert B. Ashe, 62, was arrested for official misconduct. New York State Police officials say Ashe, while serving as Chief, stole evidence and then created paperwork to cover up the theft.

Ashe pleaded guilty the same day in the Village of Hoosick Falls court before Honorable Judge Thomas Restino. In alignment with New York State Public Officers Law, this conviction automatically results in Ashe’s termination and removal from public office.

On May 11, shortly before he was arrested, Ashe retired from his position as Hoosick Falls Police Chief . This came after he was suspended with pay in late 2021 , while the New York State Police investigated his misconduct.

Officer-in-charge Paul Aleksonis will continue to lead the Hoosick Falls Police Department. When Ashe pleaded guilty, he was given an unconditional discharge and was ordered by Judge Restino to pay a $205 court surcharge.

Hoosick Falls, NY
