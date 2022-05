It's been a long wait for a lot of people wanting a new or replacement GPU for their current system or a new build. Prices of graphics cards have been well over the MSRP originally set by Nvidia, and scalpers further increased prices into the stratosphere. Thankfully, with a change in mining and availability, these prices have fallen dramatically to where they should have been a year and a half ago. Today you can get the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Ventus 2X for £369 from Ebuyer. I'd like to see prices fall even further, but the price drops have slowed over the last couple of weeks.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO