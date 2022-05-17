ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

High speed chase results in multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County

By D.V. Wise, Ashlyn Williams
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement officials are investigating a multi-car crash on Washington Road.

The intersection of Washington Road and Belair were blocked after at least 8 cars were mangled.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 A Georgia State Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a U-Haul that was involved in a Hit and Run. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The U-Haul crashed on Washington Rd at Belair causing only minor injuries.

A release from GSP says at 10:30 am, a Trooper found a U-Haul truck on Wshington Road was involved in a hit and run in Columbia County. The trooper tried to stop the U-Haul, but the driver failed to stop and initiated a pursuit.

The U-Haul driver ran throught multiple red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road, traveling west on Washington Road. The pursuit reached Wahington Road and North Belair Road where the driver ran a red light and hit six cars. Three drivers were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

39-year-old Mellisa Hall, the driver of the U-Haul, was found in possession of meth and was Driving Under the Influence. Hall is being treated at a local hospital and will be taken to Columbia County Detention Center once she is released.

Hall is charged with:

  • Fleeing/attempt to elude a police officer for felony offense
  • Giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement
  • Improper use of central turn lane
  • Speeding in excess of maximum limits
  • Passing in a no passing zone
  • Failure to signal when turning or changing lanes
  • Failure to obey traffic-control devices
  • Driving on the wrong side of the roadway
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Reckless driving
  • Driving under influence of drugs
  • Safety belts; required usage

She remains in the Columbia County Jail.

