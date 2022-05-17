ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudsonville, MI

27-year-old woman injured after a rollover crash along I-196 east of Hudsonville (Georgetown Township, MI)

 2 days ago

On Monday afternoon, a 27-year-old woman, from Holland, suffered injuries following a rollover crash along I-196 east of Hudsonville. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 3:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near M-6 in Georgetown Township [...]

whtc.com

Three Hurt in Three-Vehicle Pileup North of Unity Bridge

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 17, 2022) – Three persons were injured in a three-vehicle pileup on Holland’s North Side on Tuesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Nicholas Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of River and Douglas avenues just after 8 PM. That was where a 53-year-old Holland man was attempting to turn left from westbound Douglas onto River, going into the path an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old Holland man. The force of the collision caused the westbound sedan to careen into a stopped vehicle on northbound River. Rescuers had to extricate one pinned-in person.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Holland Woman Hurt in I-196 Crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 16, 2022) – A 27-year-old Holland woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash near Hudsonville on Monday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tammanga, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to westbound I-196 near the M-6 junction around 3:15 PM. That was where the unnamed motorist drove her 2008 Chrysler Aspen off the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle smacked a guardrail and rolled down an enbankment before landing on its side.
HOLLAND, MI
