MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers fell 11-9 in game two to the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night at Siebert Field. The Wildcats (23-27, 9-14 Big Ten) scored eight of their 11 runs in the top of the fourth to break the game open. The Gophers (16-35, 6-17 Big Ten) would cut the once 10-1 lead to 11-9 with a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning but couldn't close the gap any further.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO