Brownwood, TX

James Edward Wheat Jr., 70, of Brownwood

By rwturner
koxe.com
 2 days ago

Funeral service for James Edward Wheat

www.koxe.com

koxe.com

Myrna Brink Ellison, 92, of Coleman

I am writing to share that at the age of 92, my precious Momma left this earth on May 17, 2022. It was Myrna’s request to be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman, Texas. A memorial service for family and friends will be...
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Joan Bond, 89, of San Angelo

Joan Bond, 89 years young, of San Angelo, Texas, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on May 17, 2022. She was a former resident of Smithville, Texas. Joan was born October 3, 1932, to Richard and Retha Sanders in Sweetwater, Oklahoma. She was raised in Oil Center and Eunice, New Mexico. Joan met the love of her life, her Mr. B., in Oil Center, New Mexico. They married at the end of a regular church service without much warning on September 7, 1952. The pastor announced Joan and Guy would be exchanging marriage vows after the service so to please feel free to keep their seats. They remained lovingly devoted to each other all their lives. On June 25, 1953, Joan became a mom to Steve Alan Bond; Darla Ann Bond was born September 20, 1956. Joan graciously added two “adopted adult daughters” to her family: Pam Galloway of Boyd, Texas, and Breta Easterwood of San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Nelda Steward, 85, of Midland, formerly of Rockwood

Nelda Steward, 85 of Midland and formerly of Rockwood, Texas, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Midland. Family visitation is Saturday, May 21, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels. Funeral Service will be Sunday, May 22, at 2:00 pm at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady.
ROCKWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Penni Fulbright, 64, of Coleman

Penni Fulbright, age 64, of Coleman, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Charles Synagogue, 77, of Brownwood

Charles Synagogue, age 77, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 13, 2022. A visitation for Charles will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday May 19, 2022 at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Friday, May 20, 2022 in the...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Desiderio Espinosa Gonzalez, 68, of Blanket

Desiderio Espinosa Gonzalez, age 68, of Blanket, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Desiderio was born to Desiderio Espinosa Sr. and Margarita Gonzalez on March 19, 1954 in Bustamante, NL, Mexico. He worked at a Dairy in Blanket, Texas for many years.
BLANKET, TX
koxe.com

Dewey ‘Sonny” Doeden, 76, of Santa Anna

Dewey ‘Sonny” Doeden age 76 of Santa Anna, Texas passed from this life on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:00 am at Bang Nursing Home. Dewey requested his body be cremated. He was born December 13, 1945 in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota to Dewey and Ruby Warrick Doeden. Dewey was raised in Sauk Rapids and graduated from Sauk Rapids High Schools. On May 11, 1979 Dewey married his lifelong sweetheart Betty Hammonds in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and they celebrated nearly 43 years of marriage. They moved to Coleman from Dallas in 2009 and attended the Feed Store Church. Dewey loved music and sharing his talents on the guitar with many fans. He had his own band in past years and enjoyed playing with friends in the Coleman Brown County area.
SANTA ANNA, TX
koxe.com

Grace Joyce Hardman, 98, of Richland Springs

Grace Joyce Hardman, 98, of Richland Springs, Texas passed away in Richland Spring on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 17, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in San Saba. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, May 18, at 10:00 am at Shiloh Bible...
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX
koxe.com

Car Show in Brownwood Saturday, May 21

The Street Dreams Car Club will hold a Car Show on Saturday, May 21, at 500 West Commerce, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. The show is sponsored by Big Country Ford and Street Dreams Car Club. Trophies will be awarded to the Top 3 winners. Entry fee is $10 per car. There will also be BBQ and sno-cones available. For questions, contact Paul Coghlan at 325-642-1669. When the car show is over, they will be cruising out to Los Trece in Early.
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Indicted for Punching Officer

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo woman has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for assault of a public servant. According to court documents, on February 14, 2022, a San Angelo police officer responded to the 1600 block of South Van Buren Street to assist CPS. There, the defendant, identified as Danielle White, became uncooperative and struck the officer on the left side of his face and neck.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Animal Shelter in urgent need of foster families

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter issued an alert Tuesday, stating its urgent need for additional foster homes. According to a release from the Abilene Animal Shelter, it is in need of temporary foster homes for 36 dogs who are set to be flown to their forever families at the end of the […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

If You're Praying, Meleah Faces a Difficult Challenge Monday

SAN ANGELO, TX — Meleah Plummer is battling a rare medical condition in her head that generates multiple cavernous malformations that are pushing down on her brain. The otherwise perfectly healthy sophomore athlete at Wall High School came down with an illness over Christmas 2021 where she was vomiting. After initial diagnoses at Shannon Medical Center, she was flown to Cook’s Children’s Medical Center for emergency surgery in January. She transferred to Dallas Children’s Medical Center later in January to continue treatment under Dr. Dale Swift.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Residents forced to evacuate due to Mesquite Heat Fire

UPDATE: The fire is now 5000 acres at 5% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Click here for KTXS updates as the wildfire develops. Approximately 1500 acres of fire burned just outside of Abilene on Tuesday. Glenn Braune's family has lived on this land for more than 100...
ABILENE, TX

