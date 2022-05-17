ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

Hartsville man awaiting trial for 2020 murder pleads guilty to 2018 killing

By Dennis Bright
 2 days ago

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man pleaded guilty Monday to a 2018 killing in Lamar and was ordered to spend 12 years in prison, according to the Darlington County Solicitor’s Office.

Devon Rembert pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Germaine McCoy at the Cambridge Apartments in April 2018. Rembert was 16 years old at the time.

He was released on bond from the Darlington County jail in March 2020 .

Rembert also has a murder charge pending in the April 2020 killing of a man in the Oates community during an armed robbery, according to Assistant Solicitor Monty Bell. Prosecutors plan to seek a life sentence without parole in that case, Bell said.

Rembert was among four people after Willie Jackson was killed on April 9, 2020, at a home on Old Timers Court, authorities said.

Bell said he hopes to go to trial in that case later this year.

2 charged in 2021 drive-by shooting near Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with a drive-by shooting from November 2021 near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Ky’onne McLeod and Dyamond Jacobs were arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to deputies. McLeod […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
One arrested after stabbing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested after a stabbing Tuesday in Robeson County, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened near Old Lower Road in the Red Springs area, according to McLean. The person who was stabbed is reported to be in stable condition. The […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

