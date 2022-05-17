ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guns stolen by worker remodeling home in Statesville: Sheriff

By Jesse Ullmann
 2 days ago

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Guns were stolen by a worker who was helping remodel a home in Statesville, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding an armed break-in on Monday at a home on Peridot Drive. No force of entry was found and a spare key and multiple guns were reported stolen from the home, which officials say was in the process of being remodeled.

An initial investigation identified 29-year-old Linwood resident Bradford Bowlin as a suspect, who was one of several workers who had access during remodeling.

Bowlin, who was on probation and wearing an ankle monitor, was located, as were multiple guns he stole and tried to resell, according to the deputy’s report.

Bowlin faces multiple charges including felony breaking and entering. Deputies say Bowlin is a member of the ‘Bound For Glory’ gang.

