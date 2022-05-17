ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Photos: Over 200-year-old gravestone found along Cuyahoga Riverbank

By Jack Shea, Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — A historic gravestone was retrieved along the banks of the Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls on Monday.

The over 200-pound grave marker was spotted on April 18 by two fishermen who were walking near the boat launch on Front Street. They say the “odd-shaped stone” caught their eye and after clearing off the moss, they saw words engraved on it.

Invasive, toxic hammerhead worms spotted in Northeast Ohio

Etched on the 24”x15”x6” stone is the name Thadius Peck (1711-1781).

This would place Peck in the area pre-Connecticut Western Reserve era, a settlement that began around 1796, according Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society. The City of Cuyahoga Falls was founded later in 1812.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00SoPt_0fgx6szu00
    Historic gravestone found along Cuyahoga River bank (Courtesy: The City of Cuyahoga Falls)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6AaC_0fgx6szu00
    Historic gravestone found along Cuyahoga River bank (Courtesy: The City of Cuyahoga Falls)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugMGQ_0fgx6szu00
    Historic gravestone found along Cuyahoga River bank (Courtesy: The City of Cuyahoga Falls)

After the discovery, the city contacted the Army Corps of Engineers, who confirmed there were no permissions necessary to remove the stone. Cuyahoga Falls Firefighters then safely extracted the gravestone from the riverbank.

“As a lifelong resident of the City of Cuyahoga Falls, I have always been intrigued with the founding of our city and how it came to be,” stated Mayor Don Walters. “I am hopeful that this discovery can shed additional light on who once occupied the area that is now our city and when.”

It’s unknown how the gravestone came to be embedded on the riverbank of the Cuyahoga River. So, the historical society is enlisting the help of cemetery preservationist Krista Horrocks from the Ohio Historic Preservation Office to research the history of Thadius Peck, his gravestone, and how the stone got there.

FDA authorizes booster for children aged 5-11

“We know that the Peck surname is an early surname associated with the Western Reserve in the Cuyahoga Falls area with Sherman Peck as the city’s first Marshall and Julius S. Peck, who owned a large parcel of land downriver near the Gorge,” said Shawn Andrews, Board Member of the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society. “The Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society is excited to continue researching the provenance of Thadius Peck’s stone.”

The stone will be housed at the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society at 2083 Cook Street.

Anyone interested in seeing the gravestone can visit the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society Open House on Sunday, June 12, from 2-4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

Ohio’s Quail Hollow Park has a rich history

Blue skies and warm temperatures meant it was a perfect day for hiking. It was our first hiking trip of the year without barren trees. The leaf canopy was a bright kelly green, the brush along the trail was a darker forest green, and wildflowers were held high on light green stems. While enjoying hiking trails, we could not get enough of all the shades of green.
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Government
Cleveland.com

Kids cause extensive vandalism at Coe Lake in Berea

BEREA, Ohio – Berea Safety Director/Law Director Barbara Jones reported to City Council at its May 16 meeting that multiple offenders recently caused significant vandalism at Coe Lake. “There was some major vandalism at Coe Lake about a week ago,” Jones said. “It caused damage to the pavilion and...
BEREA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravestone#Preservationist
cleveland19.com

Bedford Heights woman receives vacate notice hours after speaking to 19 News about electrical problems at apartment

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday, a group of electricians made their way to Michelle Vaughn’s apartment after she pleaded for help from 19 News. Vaughn told 19 News last Friday that most of the electrical sockets and light switches in her apartment stopped working on March 29, and the power crunch problem has yet to be fixed.
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Knox Pages

Brecksville man killed in I-71 crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Brecksville man was killed and another driver injured Friday morning after a three-vehicle crash along Interstate-71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Michael Ferrazza, 27, of Brecksville, was transported from the scene by MedFlight to Grant Medical...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Invasive, toxic hammerhead worms spotted in Northeast Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An invasive species with a ferocious name has been spotted in Northeast Ohio. Sam McCoy was out in his backyard in Garrettsville Saturday, when he found a couple hammerhead worms underneath some lumber. “I knew as soon as I saw them exactly what they were,” McCoy said, mentioning he had […]
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy