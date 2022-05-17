Rotary Club raises funds for Fourth of July celebrations

Borough of Pitman Public Works Department Highway Division Driver Laborer – FT employee to perform various types of manual, unskilled, and semi-skilled tasks necessary for the maintenance of the Borough’s public buildings and roads. Job duties also include the collection of trash, recycling, bulk items, and snow removal. Candidates for this position must be able to pass a pre-employment physical, drug screening, and background check. Must be able to perform heavy physical labor in adverse weather conditions, and for long periods of time. Must possess or be willing to attain within six months of hire a valid New Jersey Commercial Driver’s License, Class B Air Brakes rating. Must be able to maintain a flexible work schedule including periodic on-call duty and enjoy working with the public. Union shop, contractual salary rates, and full benefit package available after probationary period. Applications available at Pitman Borough Hall, or send resume to Fred Rodi, Public Works Manager, 110 S. Broadway, Pitman, NJ 08071, by 4:00 p.m., on June 16, 2022. The Borough of Pitman is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

PITMAN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO