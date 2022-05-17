ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Rotary Club raises funds for Fourth of July celebrations

By Submitted Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the rest of May, the Haddonfield Rotary Club will continue to raise funds to help support the Haddonfield Celebrations Association...

MEND celebrates 53 years of service with annual “Fun” Raiser

Moorestown Ecumenical Neighborhood Development (MEND) held its annual “Fun” Raiser at The Venue at Lenola in Moorestown, with nearly 200 people in attendance. Event proceeds will help MEND continue to keep rents at below-market levels, thus easing the costs for current and future residents who can then better afford other necessities like food, clothing and health care.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Burlington County Animal Shelter receives help from Lenape High School

The dogs and cats at the Burlington County Animal Shelter recently received some extra love and attention from a group of Lenape High School students. The high school’s Army Junior Reserve Training Corps (JROTC) organized a special “Help Cadets Help Pets” day at the shelter on May 14. During the daylong event, the students assisted the shelter staff, giving tours to visitors, making dog and cat toys and treat dispensers and promoting adoptions on social media. In addition, the students staffed information tables for visitors to learn about different dog and cat breeds, pet CPR, first aid and disaster preparation.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Moorestown’s 2022 Memorial Day Celebration

The Memorial Day ceremony will take place on May 30 at 10 a.m. at Memorial Field off South Church Street. As in years past, many make the ceremony special and reflective. A member of the Moorestown High School band will play taps. Judy Young, Goldstar Mother, will read the recitation...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
City
Haddonfield, NJ
Comedy night to benefit therapeutic center

Studio 67 Medford will bring laughter to the neighborhood on Wednesday, May 25 during a comedy night fundraiser whose proceeds will benefit the Compassionate Friends Therapeutic Riding Center (CFTRC). The studio has been open since last and is co-owned by the past president of the Medford Arts Center, Jeff Lucas....
MEDFORD, NJ
Medford Memorial Day parade is set for May 30

Medford’s annual Memorial Day parade – sponsored by township council and VFW Post 7677 – will return on Monday, May 30. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Milton H. Allen School and travel through South Main Street. It will then go left on South Main and stop at the war memorial for the raising of an American flag, presentation of a wreath and a 21-gun salute, then continue on Union Street and conclude at Freedom Park, where a ceremony will be held.
MEDFORD, NJ
Burlington County announces winners of juried short film festival

Burlington County’s first juried short film festival concluded May 13 following two evenings of entertaining screenings, and the Burlington County Commissioners announced that 11 films were selected as this year’s award winners. The winners were selected by a jury of three professional filmmakers and educators. Twenty-seven films were...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
#Fourth Of July#Parade#Charity
How to Find Cape May Diamonds, a True Jersey Shore Treasure

Cape May diamonds, as they’ve come to be known, have been tumbling toward Cape May from the headwaters of the Delaware River for thousands of years. They’re not real diamonds, but rather quartz stones that were swept out of pockets of the mineral upstream and carried downriver. Many wash ashore at Sunset Beach in Cape May Point, where they are treasured finds for scores of beachcombers.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Advocacy
Society
Charities
Burlington County collects items for domestic violence shelter

The Burlington County Commissioners are teaming with New Jersey Senator Troy Singleton and the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department to collect items for Catholic Charities Providence House Domestic Violence Services and the women and children the nonprofit helps shelter and support. Burlington County Commissioners Felicia Hopson and Allison Eckel announced...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Letter to the Editor: Tom and Ellen Woodcock

Now, more than ever, our society is focused on the need for an inclusive environment for all our community members regardless of race, culture, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, and neurodiversity, or special needs. The formation of a Haddonfield Special Education Parent Teacher Association (SEPTA) is a natural step towards such efforts.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
HELP WANTED – BOROUGH OF PITMAN PUBLIC WORKS

Borough of Pitman Public Works Department Highway Division Driver Laborer – FT employee to perform various types of manual, unskilled, and semi-skilled tasks necessary for the maintenance of the Borough’s public buildings and roads. Job duties also include the collection of trash, recycling, bulk items, and snow removal. Candidates for this position must be able to pass a pre-employment physical, drug screening, and background check. Must be able to perform heavy physical labor in adverse weather conditions, and for long periods of time. Must possess or be willing to attain within six months of hire a valid New Jersey Commercial Driver’s License, Class B Air Brakes rating. Must be able to maintain a flexible work schedule including periodic on-call duty and enjoy working with the public. Union shop, contractual salary rates, and full benefit package available after probationary period. Applications available at Pitman Borough Hall, or send resume to Fred Rodi, Public Works Manager, 110 S. Broadway, Pitman, NJ 08071, by 4:00 p.m., on June 16, 2022. The Borough of Pitman is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
PITMAN, NJ
Stunning Photos of Foxes Playing in Ocean City, NJ

Who said there's nothing beautiful about the Garden State?. A New Jersey-based photographer had the opportunity to capture some of the most gorgeous photos that show just how amazing Jersey is. Add to the beauty of Ocean City by itself some adorable foxes and you have all the evidence you...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

