Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Protects Floridians from Protests Outside Their Homes

By Cecilia Lewis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 1571, which prohibits picketing and protesting outside of a person’s place of residence. “Sending unruly mobs to private...

FLORIDA STATE

