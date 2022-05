Fulton Commissioners being sued by one of their own. Commissioner Khadijah asks judge to halt wrongful actions of County Chairman, fellow commissioners. Today, Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, who is elected from District 6 on the County’s predominantly Black south side, filed suit in Fulton County Superior Court individually against her six colleagues for interfering in her ability to represent constituents, attempts to silence her, for a sham ethics complaint filed against her, and for the defendants violating their oaths of office.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO