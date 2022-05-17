ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

MSC softball and baseball both advance to NJCAA DII World Series

By Kinsey Lee
KTEN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) - Big day for Murray State athletics as softball and baseball both advance to the...

www.kten.com

whopam.com

Colonel hoopsters Vaughn & Williams sign with Delta College

Two members of Christian County’s boys team signed colleigate letters today. Trez Vaughn and Jaiden Williams are attending Delta College in Saginaw, MI. In 25 games last season, Vaughn averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. Williams missed most of the season due to a football injury but averaged 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13 games for the Colonels, who finished 10-23.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
hot96.com

Bus Crashed Carrying Softball Team

The bus carrying the Murray State University softball team was involved involved in a crash on Wednesday. A statement from their athletic department says they were heading to the NCAA regional tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It’s unclear where the accident occurred, but the university said three people on the bus...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: James Wilder, "The Sikeston Train"

It seems like Almost Yesterday that the University of Missouri football team achieved one of its greatest victories. The date was Saturday, November 18, 1978 and the Missouri Tigers were in Lincoln, Nebraska to play the second-ranked Cornhuskers. Nebraska had won nines in a row, upset number-one ranked Oklahoma, and...
SIKESTON, MO
State
Alabama State
City
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lauren Kendall

Obion County Central High School Announces New Baseball Head Coach

Obion County, TN- On Tuesday evening, May 19th, 2022, Obion County Central High School (OCCHS) invited interested players and community members to the library for the announcement of their new baseball coach. Matthew Pickard, former Gibson Co. and Peabody High School Coach and player for Union University, has accepted a role as the school's new baseball coach, only the 11th in the history of OCCHS, and will be joining their teaching staff as a special education teacher.
OBION COUNTY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, May 17, 2022

Mr. Donald Wilhelm, 81, of Almo, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Spring Creek Healthcare. Mr. Wilhelm was born on September 22, 1940 in Ventura, CA to the late Charles and Emma Christine Hodges Wilhelm. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of Murray Masonic Lodge #105, Royal Order of Eastern Star and Shriner's. After retiring as Road Supervisor from Caltrans in Ventura, he moved to Murray to watch his grandchildren grow up. He cherished his time visiting and eating lunch with friends at the Senior Citizens Center in Murray. Donald was an avid golfer and will be dearly missed by many.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Tornado Debris Removed From Kentucky Lake

With help of the Marshall County Rescue Squad, the Living Lands & Waters organization was able to expand its scope and remove the underwater debris that has appeared in Kentucky Lake following the devastating tornadoes that passed through Tennessee and Kentucky in December 2021. Living Lands & Waters is an...
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
wevv.com

Wade Williams, Byron Hobgood nominated as candidates in race for State Rep. of Hopkins County

A former law enforcement official in Madisonville, Kentucky, advanced in Tuesday's Kentucky primary elections. Former Madisonville Police Chief Wade Williams won the Republican nomination for Kentucky House of Representatives District 4. Election results from Hopkins County officials show Williams won against candidates David Sharp and Bobby Girvin with more than...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Tennessee men arrested in connection to violent robbery in Owensboro

Two Tennessee men have been arrested in connection to a violent robbery and home invasion that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department says 34-year-old Dustin Parks an 27-year-old Stephen Jurkowski were arrested in their hometown of Clarksville, Tennessee on Tuesday in connection to the robbery, which happened back on May 4.
OWENSBORO, KY
Softball
World Series
Sports
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southern Illinois

A small magnitude 2.3 earthquake was reported in southern Illinois Monday evening. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about 23 miles southeast of Centralia and 63 miles north of Herrin. The USGS said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of...
HERRIN, IL
wkdzradio.com

Knoth & Schalk Top Two Vote Getters In 56th Judge’s Race

After garnering the most votes in Tuesday’s primary, Brandon Knoth and Matt Schalk will both appear on the fall general election ballot for the 56th Judicial District judge’s seat. Knoth got 4,634 votes in Caldwell, Lyon, Trigg, and Livingston counties which comprised 51-percent of the total vote. He...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local town plans free Summer Concert Series

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Madisonville has planned a new summer event. The First United Bank Plaza will host the Summer Concert Series. The Summer Concert Series will be the first and third Friday of every month from June until September. The 2022 dates will be June 3 and 17, July 1 and […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: A devastated community mourns

There’s no shortage of tragedies in our country — look at any news website, pick up any newspaper or turn you television on and usually you’ll learn about plenty of sad stories. But for those living in small town America, it seems as though the tragedies carry an extraordinary amount of grief.
PRINCETON, KY
radionwtn.com

Smooth Driving As Hwy. 641 Widening Project Completed

Paris, Tenn.–It’s ready to roll! Except for a few odds and ends remaining to be done, the Hwy. 641N widening project is now complete and people can’t wait to drive on it. David “Tater” Hayes of J.R. Hayes Construction Co. said the paving is complete from Rison Street to the 218 bypass. “We just still have to paint the bridges, the retaining walls, put reflectors down, install signs and that will be it,” Hayes said. The new section is four lanes with a middle turn lane and four foot bicycle lanes on each side. (“Tater” Hayes photo).
PARIS, TN
wkms.org

Long-time GOP incumbent Rudy wins Ky. House District 1 primary against newcomer

The long-time Republican incumbent Rep. Steven Rudy held off a political newcomer to win the House District 1 GOP primary, according to unofficial results Tuesday. Rudy won about 61% of the more than 3,500 votes cast in the primary with the majority of his votes coming from the portion of McCracken County included in the district. House District 1 consists of Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle and Ballard counties, along with a western portion of McCracken.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kait 8

New soybean processing facility to create 45 ‘high-paying’ jobs

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Cargill announced Monday it would build a new soybean process facility near Caruthersville. According to the company’s news release, the plant will create 45 new “high-paying jobs” in Pemiscot County. “Agriculture is critically important to Missouri, and I’m thrilled to see a leading...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
wkdzradio.com

Few Problems Reported In Christian County Primary Election

Christian County Clerk Mike Kem says only a couple of problems have been reported so far this morning at primary election polling centers across the county. Kem says the main problem seems to be human error when scanning ballots at a couple of the polling places. Kem says there are...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

