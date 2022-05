Many readers will know Faith Salie as a panelist on NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me” and as an Emmy Award-winning contributor to “CBS Sunday Morning.” She is also an accomplished actor and writer. Her 2016 memoir “Approval Junkie” was adapted as a one-woman show by the Alliance Theatre in 2019, with Faith on stage here in her hometown of Atlanta. One year later, “Approval Junkie” was to have opened in New York at the Minetta Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village. That would have been mid-March 2020, just as the world shut down. But there’s a happy ending to the delayed debut of “Approval Junkie,” it’s now available for you to experience as an Audible Original. Faith Salie joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share her excitement and a few stories.

