Day two of the Week 6 USFL schedule begins with what could be the most interesting matchup of the week, as the Pittsburgh Maulers take on the New Orleans Breakers. The Maulers (1-4) finally got their first victory of the year, as a change at quarterback guided them to a comeback win over Houston. The Breakers (3-2) on the other hand, had no answer for New Jersey's offense in their 10-point loss to the Generals. Pittsburgh wants to prove that last week's win was no fluke, while the Breakers want to show that last week was just a bump in the road.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO