Convicted Dog Killer Denied Parole

A suspect in an armed home invasion is now in the Lassen County Jail. 34 year old Angelo Atencio of Susanville faces several charges including Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Vehicle Theft. Deputies responded May 14th around 9:30 a.m. after a reported robbery. The victim told investigators that she had stepped outside early in the morning and noticed the suspect crouching down near her back door. She said the man grabbed her, pointed a gun at her and forced her back into the house, where he tied her hands and legs together behind her back. The victim said that over the course of several hours, the suspect loaded stolen items into her car. It was only when the victim’s family members arrived home, that the suspect ran out and drove away in the victim’s car. He was arrested several hours later.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO