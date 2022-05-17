ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Convicted Dog Killer Denied Parole

kkoh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parole board is saying “No,” to the Reno man serving time for torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs. 32 year old Jason Brown said...

Mountain Democrat

Substances found in Bass’ car not cocaine, meth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe City Councilman Cody Bass entered not guilty pleas during his first court appearance following his October 2021 arrest when was pulled over for erratic driving and charged with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine like substances. Lab tests...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Texan busted in Carson City on multiple drug counts

A 60-year-old Texan was arrested in Carson City on Wednesday on multiple counts of drug violations as well as two counts as an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. Robert Rodriguez was arrested after a traffic stop on South Roop Street when a deputy spotted him using his cellphone while driving. He drew the deputy’s attention by turning left in front of the police motorcycle, forcing the officer to hit his brakes to avoid a collision.
CARSON CITY, NV
Home Invasion Suspect Now in Lassen County Jail

A suspect in an armed home invasion is now in the Lassen County Jail. 34 year old Angelo Atencio of Susanville faces several charges including Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Vehicle Theft. Deputies responded May 14th around 9:30 a.m. after a reported robbery. The victim told investigators that she had stepped outside early in the morning and noticed the suspect crouching down near her back door. She said the man grabbed her, pointed a gun at her and forced her back into the house, where he tied her hands and legs together behind her back. The victim said that over the course of several hours, the suspect loaded stolen items into her car. It was only when the victim’s family members arrived home, that the suspect ran out and drove away in the victim’s car. He was arrested several hours later.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Douglas business entities host governor candidate Joe Lombardo

Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican candidate for Nevada Governor, visited Carson Valley on Wednesday afternoon. He answered questions from the crowd as he spoke at the joint meeting of the Business Council of Douglas County and the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at the CVIC Hall. He spoke alongside Tisha...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Man Killed In Fight At Roseville Project Roomkey Site Identified As Anthony Simon, 67

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The name of the man killed in a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless in Roseville has now been released. According to the Placer County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Anthony Simon was the victim in Monday’s incident at a Project Roomkey site along the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue. Investigators say a fight happened at the scene, but exactly what led up to it is unclear. Andrew Aguiar, a 21-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested hours after the incident. He’s facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Shirley J. Horton, a 19-year-old Sacramento resident, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. The former Hampton Inn was transformed into a Project Roomkey facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federally-funded initiative supports unhoused people facing coronavirus-related risks.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

DA files charges against Portola man in home invasion robbery

Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister filed a nine-count complaint against James Woodrow Swangler, age 26, of Portola, on May 19. The complaint consists of seven felonies, including allegations of home invasion robbery and kidnap to commit robbery, and two misdemeanor charges. If convicted, Swangler faces a life term in prison.
PORTOLA, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Organized retail theft not a victimless crime

A group of veterans traveling across the United States made a stop in Reno Wednesday. Each day they make one to three stops including visits to veterans homes, hospitals, schools and memorials. Stuff a Bus. Updated: 11 hours ago. Help us collect much needed items for our local seniors!. Thursday...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crash involving e-scooter rider and RPD patrol car under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has issued the following statement regarding a vehicle versus e-scooter collision:. Today, Friday, May 20, 2022 at Second St. and Virginia St., an accident occurred involving a Reno Police officer and an e-scooter rider. The preliminary report indicates a collision after the rider ran a red light. The rider was not injured and did not require emergency medical services. This incident is currently under investigation by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Due to regional protocol, the Reno Police Department is unable to comment.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Shirley Horton, Andrew Aguiar In Custody After Fight Turns Deadly At Roseville Homeless Site

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two people have now been arrested in connection to a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless that resulted in Roseville’s first homicide of the year, authorities announced Tuesday. Andrew Aguiar, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested hours after the incident and was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Roseville Police Department said. Additionally, Sacramento resident Shirley J. Horton, 19, has now been taken into custody on accusations of being an accessory to the murder. See mugshots of both suspects below. Shirley J. HortonShirley J. Horton, 19 (credit:...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Spots open at Salvation Army’s free addiction rehab program in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Salvation Army is making a push to help more men battling substance abuse by getting them into free treatment. Like many in Washoe County, Michael M. spent years battling his addiction. “I was addicted to meth, alcohol, marijuana, and all of that. It’s what...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Hundreds of Reno HS students walkout in protest of expected abortion ruling

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 300 students at Reno High School participated in a walkout just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, in protest of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion regarding abortion rights. “Abortion rights are human rights, and abortion is healthcare, and everybody deserves accessible affordable healthcare,” said 17-year-old,...
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian hit outside crosswalk on Pyramid Way in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle hit a pedestrian crossing Pyramid Way outside of a crosswalk Friday night and the Sparks Police Department wants to talk to any witnesses. It happened about 9:28 p.m. Police said the driver who they did not identify was going north on Pyramid Way when the driver hit the pedestrian near G Street.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Secret Witness offers reward for identifying Scheels robbers

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is now offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps Sparks Police arrest and prosecute a duo who robbed Scheels last month. On April 19, police say one man and one woman committed a robbery in the area of...
SPARKS, NV
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter: May 13-16 – strange behavior continues

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for May 13-May 16, 2022. May 13.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Orphan foal rescued near Washoe Lake State Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The little colt seems very interested in our camera. Less than two months old, you can’t blame him he’s never seen one before. He was born in the Washoe Lake area, in a herd that calls that place home. Then on the night of May 5, 2022 his mother was struck and killed by a car on East Lake Boulevard.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

