ESPN anchor Sage Steele reportedly is recovering at home after she was apparently hit in the face by a drive from Jon Rahm at the PGA Championship on Thursday. Steele, who was at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to help with the network’s coverage of the second major championship of the season, has since traveled home to Connecticut, according to the New York Post. She won’t be part of any coverage through the rest of the tournament.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO