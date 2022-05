SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The inaugural, free Big Blue Music & Brews Festival will take the winter blues away with 40 artists performing across 14 venues spanning from the downtown corridor at The Shops at the Heavenly Village through the south end of town at Camp Richardson’s lakefront Beacon Bar & Grill, May 27-29. Featured artists include Pablo Cruise, an American pop/rock band from San Francisco; Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, a San Francisco artist named BB King’s Entertainer of the year; Scott Pemberton O Theory, a funky, surfy, rock band from Portland, Ore.; The Laurie Morvan Band a five-piece high-energy rocking blues band from Long Beach; Dennis Johnson and The Revelators, San Francisco native recognized as “slide guitar master” by Guitar World Magazine; and more than a dozen local artists, all spread throughout 14 of the top venues in South Lake Tahoe.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO