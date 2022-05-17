ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakes, ND

Region 1 Baseball Tournament Set

By Jared Sleppy
newsdakota.com
 2 days ago

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After a convincing victory last night, the Oakes Tornadoes know who they are playing...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Blue Jays Get Big Victories Over Saints

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A seven-run fifth inning led the Blue Jay baseball team to a 10-0 win over Bismarck St. Mary’s in five innings on Tuesday night at Jack Brown Stadium. Jamestown grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second after Carson Orr doubled with one...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Golf Recap for May 9th and May 17th

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, May 9th the VCHS boys golf team played at Village Green in Moorhead. The team carded a 394 in some tough rainy conditions. We were led by Eric Ingstad who shot a 93. Ethan Bear 98, Tucker Orner 100, Thomas Pfeifer 103, Alex Rogelstad 107, and Owen Struble 107. The Valley City Hi-Liners placed 10th out of 11 teams.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Amber Knutson Signs to Play Golf at VCSU

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Thursday Valley City High School Senior Amber Knutson signed her letter of intent to continue her golfing career in the city that she grew up in. Knutson will join the Valley City State University golf team this upcoming fall. Amber wasn’t always a...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

VCSU Softball Season Ends with Loss to Saints at NAIA Tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUAthletics.com) – The Valley City State softball team concluded its season at the NAIA Softball Championships Tuesday after a 4-1 loss to No. 17 Our Lady of the Lake. VCSU has had a historical season, setting numerous season, career and team records, while making its second...
VALLEY CITY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakes, ND
Oakes, ND
Sports
newsdakota.com

Blue Jay Softball Loses Pair of Games in Minot

MINOT, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School softball team came up just short in two games on Monday night in the Magic City as Minot won 5-4 and 8-7 over the Blue Jays in West Region play. Makenna Nold hit a home run and Ella Falk went 3-for-4...
MINOT, ND
newsdakota.com

Oakes Offense Overwhelms HFCTRL

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes handled their business with no problem in their regular-season finale against HFCTRL by a final score of 18-1. Almost all of Oakes’ offense came from the fifth inning on. The Pirates scored the first run in the first inning thanks to an RBI single from junior pitcher Jarrett Fredrickson, but that would be all the offense they could muster. The Tornadoes retaliated in the second inning with senior outfielder David Schmitz who scored on an infield error. Junior outfielder Gaven Christianson scored on another error and senior infielder Howie Neustel reached home on a wild pitch in the third inning. The first RBI for Oakes came in the fourth inning off the bat of junior catcher Xavier Vossler with a double that brought home senior pitcher Michael Iverson. The fifth inning is when the Tornadoes’ offense saw Fredrickson for the third time around, and they had his number. They put up five runs to put the game out of reach. Oakes remained relentless by scoring nine more runs in the sixth inning just for insurance.
OAKES, ND
newsdakota.com

VCSU Softball Drops First Game in NAIA Tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUAthletics.com) – The Valley City State softball team dropped its NAIA Softball Championship Opening Round game to the top team in the nation, University of Mobile, 11-3 Monday afternoon. The Vikings took a 3-2 lead on Joelle Aiello‘s 2-run homer in the second inning, but the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Tennis Takes Down Grand Forks Red River

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-liners tennis team continued their winning ways on Monday as they defeated Grand Forks Red River. Below are the results. (Valley City listed first) Valley City 5. Grand Forks Red River 4. Singles:. Breck Sufficool defeated Claire Huebner 6-2, 6-4 Olivia...
VALLEY CITY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Region 1#Oak Grove#Tornadoes
newsdakota.com

Packers Score Early, Pick Up Win Over Hi-Liners

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners baseball club was looking to get back into the win column on Monday. Hi-Liners were hosting the West Fargo Packers, and it was the road team who would score first and pick up the win 8-3 over Valley City. West...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Saints Win in Season Opener

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Saints amateur baseball team defeated the Fargo Mets 1-0 last night in the season opener for both teams at Charlie Brown Memorial Field. Andrew Schaan scored from third in the 3rd inning on a mishandled throw from the outfield by the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Residential Camp Set for July 15-17

JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – UJ men’s soccer is excited to announce their first residential camp of Coach Campbell’s tenure July 15-17. “After having to change our April ID camp last minute due to weather, I’m looking forward to being able to offer this opportunity for potential recruits for the classes of ’23-’26 to get an immersive experience here at UJ. This is a fantastic place to be and I look forward to showing off what we have here and giving insight into the direction of the program and the culture we’re establishing on and off the field.”
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Spring Planting Finally Underway

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Spring planting is underway across the state of North Dakota. NDSU Barnes County Extension Service Agent Alicia Harstad said heavy rainfall saturated fields in the area, so farmers are running up against planting deadlines. She said some farmers maybe looking at Prevent Plant acres....
VALLEY CITY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
newsdakota.com

Gene Mayer

Eugene Reinhold Mayer – Sunrise: August 2nd, 1932 – Sunset: May 14th, 2022. Eugene Mayer, 89, Medina ND passed away peacefully on the same farm that he was born on. Gene was born south of Medina on the family farm the youngest of 7 children to Emil and Elizabeth (Moser) Mayer. Gene went to country school a few miles from the farm until the 5th grade. He then started working on the family farm. When he began farming it was all done with teams of horses. In 1953, when he was 21, he got his first tractor, it was an H. He also took over the dairy from his dad. Throughout his years he had cattle, both dairy and beef, pigs, sheep, horses, and chickens.
TAPPEN, ND
newsdakota.com

Brooks Named VCSU Vice President For Academic Affairs

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Valley City State University (VCSU) has selected Larry Brooks as the new Vice President for Academic Affairs (VPAA). Brooks will begin in June to transition into the role with the current VPAA Dr. Margaret Dahlberg. Dahlberg will retire this summer after 26 years on...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Veterans In Transition Lecture May 19 In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 21 Presents: Will Brink “Veterans in Transition; From combat to your neighborhood” 7 PM Thursday, May 19th at the Barnes County Museum. If you ask folks who have been in combat what they fought for-they will tell you “each other”. However, the bigger picture includes the threat to our safety represented by Russia, China, and other Rogue countries and states.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Man on Receiving End of Viral Philanthropy

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Darrel Goodroad has owned and operated C/TNT Cards in Jamestown for more than 20 years. On Tuesday, May 17th, he was the unexpected recipient of a viral TikTok creator’s philanthropy. Jimmy Kellogg, better known as Jimmy Darts to his 8 million followers on TikTok,...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Hours Reduced for Afterschool Program in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Afterschool Program in Jamestown will look different when school reconvenes in the Fall of 2022. In a release from the South East Education Cooperative (SEEC), the afterschool programs have seen a continual decrease in funding. “While the program is allowed to charge participation fees,...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Baldhill Dam 70th Anniversary & Visitor Center Reopening

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and community leaders celebrated the reopening of the newly renovated visitor center at the Mel Rieman Recreation Area, as well as the site’s 70th anniversary of the opening of Baldhill dam on Wednesday, May 18th. Col....
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Propane Truck Fire on I-94 Near Tower City Wednesday

TOWER CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There were no injuries when a propane truck caught fire west of Tower City Wednesday morning. North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Tom Herzig reports the driver was traveling eastbound on I-94 when he “heard a loud bang” and noticed shredded tire in his rear-view mirror. The driver slowed and stopped on the shoulder when the blown tire ignited.
TOWER CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Sales Tax Advisory Vote Public Meetings May 19 & 24

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An advisory vote on extending the city sales use tax will be on the June 14th ballot. One measure is on the infrastructure renew and replacement fund, another focuses on economic development. Valley City Barnes County Director of Economic Development Jennifer Feist said two...
VALLEY CITY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy