Region 1 Baseball Tournament Set

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes handled their business with no problem in their regular-season finale against HFCTRL by a final score of 18-1. Almost all of Oakes’ offense came from the fifth inning on. The Pirates scored the first run in the first inning thanks to an RBI single from junior pitcher Jarrett Fredrickson, but that would be all the offense they could muster. The Tornadoes retaliated in the second inning with senior outfielder David Schmitz who scored on an infield error. Junior outfielder Gaven Christianson scored on another error and senior infielder Howie Neustel reached home on a wild pitch in the third inning. The first RBI for Oakes came in the fourth inning off the bat of junior catcher Xavier Vossler with a double that brought home senior pitcher Michael Iverson. The fifth inning is when the Tornadoes’ offense saw Fredrickson for the third time around, and they had his number. They put up five runs to put the game out of reach. Oakes remained relentless by scoring nine more runs in the sixth inning just for insurance.

OAKES, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO