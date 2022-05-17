ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
June 2022 New Music Releases

By Nick DeRiso
 5 days ago
June will be marked by a massive series of new records by Tedeschi Trucks Band and some equally massive reissue packages from Elton John and the Beach Boys. The first-ever compilation of solo material from Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie includes two previously unreleased tracks and a new orchestral rendition of her...

Related
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Original Pearl Jam Drummer Dave Krusen Sits in at Concert

Pearl Jam gave fans a blast from the past last night at their concert in Fresno, Calif., when they brought up a guest musician: the band's original drummer, Dave Krusen. With Pearl Jam's current drummer, Matt Cameron, off the road after testing positive for COVID-19, Krusen appeared behind the kit for several songs.
FRESNO, CA
The Whale 99.1 FM

Top 10 Songs Paul McCartney Has Not Played Live on Got Back Tour

If Paul McCartney were to play a concert featuring every single one of his songs — from the Beatles to Wings to solo material – he'd be facing days of endless performing. That is a preposterous idea and a physical impossibility, but it illustrates just how much music McCartney has to choose from when he curates his set lists. There's an entire decade's worth of Beatles songs to be considered, a catalog that already holds enough diverse material to last any artist a lifetime. Then there are eight albums of songs by Wings, who also enjoyed immense success in their 10 years together — every one of their albums landed in the Top 10. And as if that weren't impressive enough, McCartney has a full solo discography to pull from, too, ranging from his 1970 solo debut to his most recent studio endeavor, 2020's McCartney III.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Clash, ‘Combat Rock / The People’s Hall': Album Review

As the Clash headed into the recording of their fifth album in late 1981, the seams were starting to tear. Combat Rock would end up the band's final album with guitarist, singer, songwriter and cofounder Mick Jones, who was fired in September 1983, a year and a half after the LP's release. Joe Strummer and Paul Simonon continued for one more ill-fated album before the Clash broke up in 1986.
ROCK MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

35 Years Ago: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman Return

Critics of contemporary movie and TV culture often bemoan its reliance on sequels, spin-offs and nostalgia, as if things like this were somehow new. But the idea of pop culture re-masticating itself has been with us for a long time now, sometimes for better and sometimes for worse. If you want evidence of this, look no further than the made-for-TV movie The Return of The Six-Million-Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman, which premiered on NBC on May 17, 1987.
MOVIES
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

