ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man in critical condition after a four-vehicle pile-up on I-75 in Detroit (Detroit, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tz8GB_0fgwtXRW00
Man in critical condition after a four-vehicle pile-up on I-75 in Detroit (Detroit, MI)Nationwide Report

On early Sunday, a man suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle accident in Detroit. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place on I-75 at 2:45 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fgwtXRW00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Michigan Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Michigan Driver Wanted After Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run

Michigan Driver Wanted After Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-RunMGN. A Driver in Michigan is wanted by police after hitting a female pedestrian as she stood on a median. The Detroit collision was captured by the security camera from a local tire business, and showed a truck hitting the woman as she waited for traffic to clear.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

2 followed, shot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were followed by an unknown person and shot early Wednesday in Detroit. Police said the victims told officers they were in a Chevrolet Cruze on either Manor or Mendota on the city's west side when someone pulled up by them. They drove away, and were shot in the 19900 block of Ilene, near Pembroke.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
newyorkbeacon.com

Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Found Fatally Shot In Detroit Alley

After being missing for almost three weeks, the body of Janiya Brown has been tracked down. The teen was found last week near an abandoned car, which was parked in a debris-filled alley in westside Detroit. She had sustained multiple bullet wounds, and the black Chevy Malibu she was next to had been stolen a couple of days prior.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Metro Airport employee attacked in Big Blue Parking Deck

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two women, including a Detroit Metro Airport employee, were assaulted inside the Big Blue Parking Deck. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the employee was on the top floor of the parking structure when a suspect attacked her. He hit, and grabbed her, and she was checked for a concussion at a hospital.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Video shows mom of two killed in hit-and-run in Detroit on Monday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is still trying to find the driver of an F-150 who ran through a median, over a woman, and then continued driving Monday night. Iris Liciaga was crossing Livernois from a neighborhood at McMillan Street in southwest Detroit. Video showed she waited on that median for traffic to clear - so she can finish crossing the street. But one driver wasn't going to clear - she drove right through that patch of grass and killed the mom of two.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Car Insurance#Mi Rrb#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Michigan Accident News
Nationwide Report

10-year-old dead, 3 teens injured following a fiery crash in Detroit (Detroit, MI)

10-year-old dead, 3 teens injured following a fiery crash in Detroit (Detroit, MI)Nationwide Report. On early Saturday morning, a 10-year-old died while three teens suffered injuries after a single-vehicle accident on Detroit’s east side. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place just after midnight on East Canfield Street, between Chene Street and St. Aubin Street [...]
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Homeowner wrestlers with intruder, gun fires during Detroit break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A homeowner wrestled an intruder who broke into his Detroit home Wednesday morning. Police were called to the 6700 block of Memorial around 6 a.m. for a home invasion. Police said the homeowner wrestled with the intruder after he broke in. During the struggle, the intruder's...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seize 23 guns, 43 vehicles, narcotics during 3-day ceasefire operation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police arrested suspects, seized weapons, impounded vehicles, and issued tickets during a recent ceasefire operation. Operation Jaguar targeted armed offenders. During the three-day ceasefire op that ended May 13, police conducted five search warrants, 314 traffic stops, and 11 Michigan Department of Correction checks. They...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Wider surveillance: Detroit Police plan to install vehicle ID cameras

Police equipment suppliers are invited to submit proposals for a Detroit network of vehicle-recognition cameras at 75 intersections. Bridge Detroit describes the proposed expansion of images fed to the Real Time Crime Center at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters:. The technology, to be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars,...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Loaded gun found in rental car returned for flat tire

DETROIT – A man trying to take a road trip from Detroit to Chicago was thwarted at every turn – first by a flat tire and then a loaded gun, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man, identified only as “Tay,” rented a vehicle from Budget at Detroit Metropolitan Airport only to end up with a flat tire before reaching I-94, the report said. He drove back to Budget to get a replacement vehicle. The employee who helped him let Tay know he moved his loaded gun. Except Tay didn’t have a gun.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man finds loaded gun in car rented at Detroit airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - To say that Tay's road trip from Detroit to Chicago got off to a terrible start would be an understatement. But he's definitely looking back and wondering how exactly he could have such terrible luck of having a blown tire as he got on the highway only to then have a car with a loaded gun left in it.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

They have been missing in Michigan the longest: 12 people last seen before 1970

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) is tracking 619 missing person cases in Michigan that date all the way back to 1958. According to NamUs, more than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year. Many missing children and adults are quickly found, but tens of thousands remain missing for more than one year. Those are considered cold cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy