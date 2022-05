MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you among those in Minnesota currently behind on your mortgage payments? The state is giving away nearly $110 million in help. Minnesota Housing announced on Friday that the HomeHelpMN program will open for applications on Tuesday, May 17. The money will go to homeowners who are behind on mortgage or home-related expenses due to the pandemic. But sign up now, because much of the money will be awarded on a “first come, first served” basis. Applications will be accepted for just one month. The money comes from the Federal American Rescue Plan and can only be used for...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO