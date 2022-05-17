ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Woman arrested after hitting, dragging person with her car in southeast Alabama

By Aaron Dixon, Seth Feiner
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A woman has been charged with assault after police say she hit and dragged an acquaintance with her vehicle.

On Saturday night, two people were arguing on the 400 Block of East Newton Street. Dothan Police say the suspect, Latedrus Rhodes, was occupying the vehicle and the victim was next to the car.

Rhodes put the car in reverse, the victim was hit by the door and was dragged for around 20 feet, according to police.

Police then found the abandoned car on Johnson Circle in Dothan.

Rhodes was arrested and charged Sunday night with second-degree assault.

