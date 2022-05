The final two goals for Tampa Bay from Nikita Kucherov and Stamkos came against an empty-net in the final minutes of the third period. The Lightning are trying to win a third consecutive Stanley Cup and have held Florida to just one goal in each of the first three games of the series. The Panthers finished the regular season with an NHL-best 4.15 goals per game and the league's best record.

TAMPA, FL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO